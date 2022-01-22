12 arrested for gambling in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Special Operations Team caught 12 persons who were found gambling at a house in Gachibowli on Friday evening.

An amount of Rs 9.02 lakh and playing cards were seized from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team raided a flat in an apartment at Greenland colony in Gachibowli and found one person Kakarla Marka Reddy organizing a Three Cards game by inviting participants. He had booked a flat in the apartment by paying Rs 6,000 a day for the gambling.

“Marka Reddy collected a commission from the participants for each game. He invited businessmen to participate in the gambling,” police said.

The arrested persons were handed over to the Gachibowli police for further action.

