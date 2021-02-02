12 held for trading spurious cotton seeds in Mancherial

The value of the seized seed was estimated at Rs 49 lakh.

By | Published: 8:13 pm

Mancherial: Police arrested 12 persons for allegedly trading in spurious cotton seed in Bellampalli on Tuesday. A total of 2,450 kg of seed, a four-wheeler, a trolley and four mobile phones were also seized from them. The value of the seized seed was estimated at Rs 49 lakh.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said that the accused were Pathireddy Prabhakar Reddy, a resident of Incline Basti in Bellampalli town, Pusa Subbarao, Choudari Dinesh, Moharle Lachu Mera, Thotapalli Mahesh, Kasetti Mallaiah, Tanneru Venkatesh, Vollala Dhanunjay, Musku Srinivas, Nikode Mallesh, Morle Tirupati and Jangepalli Chandu, all belonging to different parts of Bheemini mandal. Another accused Roshaiah is still at large.

On being quizzed, Subbarao admitted to committing the offence for overcoming his financial crisis, by taking assistance of Prabhakar Reddy and others. He confessed that he was trading the substandard seeds to gullible farmers of several parts in Bheemini, Kannepalli, Thandur, Nennal and Bellampalli mandals, with the help of Dinesh, Lachu, Mahesh, Mallaiah, Venkatesh, Dhanunjay, Srinivas, Mallesh and Chandu.

Prakasham to Bellampalli via Hyderabad

Subbarao revealed that he was buying from one Roshaiah of Hyderabad who buys the seeds at his native place in Giddaluru mandal of Prakasham district of Andhra Pradesh for Rs 1,300 per kilogram. He disclosed that he was selling the seeds to the farmers for Rs 2,000 per kg. He admitted that he was transporting the seeds from Hyderabad to Bellampalli using a jeep.

The IPS officer appreciated Bellampalli Rural Inspector K Jagadesh, Task Force Inspector Kiran, Sub-Inspector Bhaskar, Tallagurijala Sub-Inspector Sammaiah, and his counterparts of Nennal, Ramakanth and head constables for arresting the traders.

Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy and Bellampalli ACP MA Raheman were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .