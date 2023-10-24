12 Indian nationals injured in a road accident near Kathmandu

The vehicle carrying the 12 pilgrims, including three children, overturned after the driver lost control at Indrsarowar Rural Municipality, near Matatirtha area in Makawanpur district.

By PTI Published Date - 04:02 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Representational Image.

Kathmandu: Twelve Indian pilgrims and a Nepali driver were injured when the SUV they were travelling overturned some 25 km west of Kathmandu on Tuesday morning, police said.

The vehicle carrying the 12 pilgrims, including three children, overturned after the driver lost control at Indrsarowar Rural Municipality, near Matatirtha area in Makawanpur district. The vehicle was heading towards Kathmandu from Birgunj, a southern Nepal town.

The injured passengers were taken to Kathmandu for treatment, the police said.

The 25-year-old driver, identified as Anil Kumar Sah, has been detained for the purpose of investigation.

The Indian nationals were on a pilgrimage tour of the Kathmandu Valley on the occasion of the Hindu festival Vijaya Dashami.