Operation Ajay: Indian nationals, 18 Nepalese fly out of Israel

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Operation Ajay moves forward. 286 more passengers are coming back to India. Also carrying 18 Nepalese citizens."

06:40 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Tel Aviv/New Delhi: A special flight carrying Indian nationals and 18 Nepalese citizens wanting to leave Israel amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict left for India on Tuesday as part of ‘Operation Ajay’.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “Operation Ajay moves forward. 286 more passengers are coming back to India. Also carrying 18 Nepalese citizens.” The Indian Embassy in Israel said Operation Ajay continues with the fifth flight having taken off from Tel Aviv to Delhi.

Nepalese Ambassador to Israel Kanta Rizal told PTI that some of these 18 Nepalese were living in difficult zones while others wanted to go back.

“We sent 254 Nepalese citizens on the Nepal Airlines on October 12 and may look to arrange more flights to take them out,” she said.

Nepalese Deputy Chief of Mission in Israel Arjun Dhimire told PTI, “The two embassies (Indian and Nepalese) were in touch and always cooperate with each other. This time also, considering the limited flights, the Embassy of Nepal asked to accommodate its 18 citizens.” The special flights are part of Operation Ajay launched on October 12 to facilitate the return of those Indian nationals who wish to return home following the brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants from Gaza on October 7.

The voluntary departure of Indian nationals was necessitated after armed Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip launched an unprecedented attack on Israel by land, air, and sea on October 7.

Last week, four chartered flights from Tel Aviv came with a total of 906 passengers, including children.

Since the start of hostilities, as many as 2,778 Palestinians have been killed.

According to official Israeli sources, at least 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed in Israel.