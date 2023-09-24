12 kg heroin, Rs 19.3 lakh seized in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, 2 drug peddlers held

According to the police, the drugs were transported from Pakistan using drones. The Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav termed the crackdown "a big blow to trans-border narcotic network".

By ANI Published Date - 07:12 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Gurdaspur: In a Joint operation of Gurdaspur Police and Border Security Force, two drug peddlers have been arrested with 12 Kg of heroin and Rs 19.3 lakh seized from them, said Punjab police on Sunday.

According to the police, the drugs were transported from Pakistan using drones. The Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav termed the crackdown “a big blow to trans-border narcotic network”.

“Big Blow to Trans Border narcotic network: Gurdaspur Police & BSF, in a joint operation, have seized 12 Kg Heroin along with â‚¹19.3 Lac drug money from 2 smugglers Drones were used to transport drugs from #Pakistan,” Gaurav Yadav posted on micro-blogging site X.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) and an investigation is ongoing in this case to establish backwards and forward linkages, the police chief said.