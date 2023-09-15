12 Missing children found dead in Muzaffarpur boat capsize

Between 15 to 20 individuals from the capsized boat in the Bagmati River, located in the Benibad police station region of Muzaffarpur, were successfully rescued on Thursday.

By ANI Updated On - 11:57 AM, Fri - 15 September 23

Muzaffarpur: The 12 children, who were reported missing in the boat capsize in the Bagmati River in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, were pulled out dead from the waters on Friday, officials said.

Emergency rescue personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were pressed into service after the capsize was reported.

The deceased were identified as Kamini Kumari, Sushmita Kumari, Baby Kumari, Sazda Bano, Ganita Devi, Azmat, Ritesh Kumar, Shivji Chaupal, Samshul, Vaseem, Mintu and Pintu, Raghvendra Nagwal, Circle Officer, Gaighat (Muzaffarpur) told ANI on Friday.

Amid the rescue operation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar informed on Thursday that the affected families would be provided assistance.

“The district magistrate of Muzaffarpur has been told to inquire into the incident. The families of those affected by this accident will be provided assistance by the government,” the CM told reporters on Thursday.

Further details are awaited.