127 child labourers rescued in Operation Muskan-8 in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:28 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Khammam: As many as 127 child labourers have been rescued in the eighth phase Operation Muskan in the district, informed Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier.

A total 48 FIRs were registered for violating the norms and engaging minor children in work. Operation Muskan was carried out in July by the commissionerate police in association with child welfare and labour departments to identify and rescue neglected children.

Police teams have identified 127 children who have left their homes due to various reasons and were working in industries and doing menial jobs. The rescued children were shifted to Balala Sadhan and handed over to their parents, Warrier said.

He said that 99 boys and 28 girls were among the children rescued in Operation Muskan in four police divisions of the district. Among the rescued children, 22 were found to be from other States.

The anti-human trafficking units in the four police divisions of the district played a vital role in these operations, Warrier added.