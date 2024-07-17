13 Indians among 16 crew missing after oil tanker sinks off Oman coast

The tanker capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah in the Wilayat of Duqm, prompting a coordinated search and rescue operation, Oman's Maritime Security Centre stated in a post on X on Monday.

By PTI Published Date - 17 July 2024, 09:39 AM

Representational Image

Dubai/Muscat: Thirteen Indians are among the 16-member crew of a Comoros-flagged oil tanker that went missing after it capsized off the coast of Oman, the country’s maritime authority said.

The tanker capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah in the Wilayat of Duqm, and a search and rescue operation was activated in coordination with the concerned authorities, Oman’s Maritime Security Centre said in a post on X on Monday.

The crew of ‘Prestige Falcon’ included 13 Indians and 3 Sri Lankans, the centre said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The crew of the ship are still missing,” it said, noting that the search continued.

The vessel was headed for the Yemeni port city of Aden, according to the shipping website marinetraffic.com, which said it departed from the port of Hamriya, in Dubai.

Duqm Port is a major hub of Oman’s major oil and gas mining projects.