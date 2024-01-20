| 13 Killed In School Dormitary Fire In China

The fire broke out in a dormitory of Yingcai School in Yanshanpu village, Nanyang, in Central China's Henan province.

Published Date - 20 January 2024

Representational Image

Beijing: Thirteen people lost their lives after fire broke out in a school dormitory in China’s Henan province on late Friday night, according to the Global Times.

One person sustained injuries following the incident.

As of now, “the managers of the school have been detained,” Global Times said in a post on X.

The investigation of the case is underway.

Further details are awaited.