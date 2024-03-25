Monday, Mar 25, 2024
13 Priests injured in Ujjain’s Mahakal temple bhasma aarti

Officials confirmed over a dozen injuries following the preliminary investigation, with no reported casualties thus far.

By IANS
Published Date - 25 March 2024, 01:20 PM
Bhopal: A fire broke out in the sanctum sanctorum of Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple on Monday, injuring 13 priests, said officials here.

The incident took place during the ‘bhasma aarti’, a daily mroning ritual.ii

Following the preliminary investigation, the officials confirmed that over a dozen people were injured, however, no casualty has been reported so far.

The blaze took place in the ‘garba griha’ (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh told the media.

Thirteen priests suffered burn injuries and are being treated in the district hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, a magisterial probe has been ordered, official added.

More details were awaited.

