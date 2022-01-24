13-year-old Telugu girl chosen for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Hyderabad: For her courage in dealing with a terrorist attack, 13 year-old Gurugu Himapriya, hailing from Ponnam village of Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, has been chosen for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2022.

In February 2018, Himapriya’s residence in Sunjuwan Mil Camp, Jammu, was attacked by a terrorist, when her father, who is an Army Jawan, was not present. She showed immense bravery by engaging in conversation with the terrorist for about 5 hours despite heavily been hit by grenades, the citation said.

She also negotiated with the terrorist thereby preventing families from being targeted. “Himapriya is being awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2022, for her excellence in the field of bravery,” the citation read.

✅ఉగ్రవాదులు దాడిచేసే సమయానికి ఆర్మీ జవాన్ అయిన తండ్రి ఇంట్లో లేడు. ✅అయినా ఆ అమ్మాయి వారికి ఎదురెళ్లి పోరాడింది. తన తల్లిని, తోటివారిని కాపాడింది. ✅తనే శ్రీకాకుళం జిల్లా పొన్నాం గ్రామానికి చెందిన గురుగు హిమప్రియ. నేడు ప్రధాని చేతుల మీదుగా రాష్ట్రీయ బాల పురస్కారాన్ని పొందింది pic.twitter.com/oUOn63nXiz — PIB in Telangana 🇮🇳#AmritMahotsav (@PIBHyderabad) January 24, 2022

