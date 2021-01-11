130 kmph new speed limit on GQ-GD route over SCR

SCR enhances speed limit of trains travelling on 1,280-km stretch

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has enhanced the maximum speed limit of trains to 130 kmph (kilometre per hour) that travel in the 1,280 kilometre length out of 1,612 kilometre in the Golden Quadrilateral – Golden Diagonal (GQ-GD) rail route.

The enhanced speed limits was achieved due to systematic and planned strengthening of track and its infrastructure by removing bottlenecks in these sections on a fast pace. This included heavier rails, laying of 260 meters long welded rail panels, improvement of curves and gradients etc. The revised speed limit covers the entire GQ-GD route over SCR, except Vijayawada – Duvvada section, where signalling up-gradation work is in progress.

Based on the improvements done by the zone, the RDSO, Lucknow, conducted oscillation trials through Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run consisting of instrumented coaches of all classes at 130 Kmph speed during July and October last year. During this check, in addition to track parameters, other areas like signalling aspect, traction distribution equipment, locomotive and coach fitness were also checked and recorded.

Accordingly, the zone has received sanction to enhance the maximum speed limits to 130 kmph along the Ballarshah to Kazipet (234 route km) and Kazipet – Vijayawada – Gudur- (510 route km). Already, the maximum speed limits in the high-density network between Secunderabad – Kazipet (132 km distance) had been enhanced to 130 kmph.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, said that the enhancement of speed in these important sections of Golden Quadrilateral – Golden Diagonal and high density routes will help in considerable reduction in the running time of the passenger services and pave the way for running more number of trains.

