13,000 posts of doctors to be filled in coming weeks in TS: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:37 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana government in the coming days is set to release notification to fill-up 13, 000 posts of doctors across all health care facilities, State Health Minister, T Harish Rao, in a review meeting on health care services and facilities in Rangareddy district, held on Monday said. “Very soon, we will notify and fill-up 13, 000 posts of doctors in Telangana. The Telangana government has taken a policy decision not to allow the newly recruited doctors to pursue private practice. This decision will be implemented only for newly recruited 13, 000 doctors in Telangana,” Harish Rao in the review meeting, conducted along with Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, said.

Harish Rao urged government doctors to avoid prescribing drugs to patients that are available in private medical stores. There is no shortage of life-saving drugs in government hospitals. The funds to procure medicines in government hospitals has been enhanced from Rs 200 crore to Rs. 500 crore in Telangana.

The Health Minister regretted the fact 62 percent of deliveries taken-up in Telangana are C-sections. “There is a need to avoid taking-up C-sections in Government hospitals. For that to happen, we are doing our best to motivate health care workers in all government hospitals to take-up normal deliveries,” Harish Rao said.

In the coming months, people in Rangareddy district will have access to 22 Basthi Dawakhanas and special free dialysis centres for kidney patients will be established in Ibrahimpatnam, Kondapur and Chevella districts. “The doctors at all PHCs must ensure that they are available for consultation between 9 am and 4 pm. Special orthopaedic and eye camps will be organised for poor patients at Kondapur Area Hospital,” Minister said.

The review meeting was attended by MLC, P V Surabhi Vani Devi, Rangareddy ZP Chief, T Anitha Harinadh Reddy, MLA Serlingampally and government whip, Arekapudi Gandhi, MLA, LB Nagar, Sudheer Reddy, Rajendranagar MLA, T Prakash Goud, Ibrahimpatnam MLA, Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Shadnagar MLA, Anjaiah Yadav, Chevella, MLA, Kale Yadaiah and senior health officials from all health departments were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .