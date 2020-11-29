13,500 cops deployed for GHMC polls

By | Published: 10:09 pm

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar along with newly appointed Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) met State Election Commissioner C Partha Sarathi on Sunday and briefed on the bandobast arrangements.

The Cyberabad police have deployed 13,500 personnel for the GHMC elections in 38 divisions falling under 19 police stations. Around 20.5 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise in 2,569 polling station covering 674 polling locations.

The police are making all efforts to ensure free and fair polling across the jurisdiction, Sajjanar said, adding that meetings with political parties and zone-wise sensitisation meetings covering all ranks of police officers were conducted. An ACP rank officer is designated to each GHMC circle as Nodal Officer for coordinating with election authorities.

The Commissioner said regular vehicle checking was being done to check flow of money and liquor. This apart, camera mounted patrolling vehicles are being used in public meetings, rallies, processions and in sensitive areas. So far, 588 licensed arms were deposited with the police while 368 trouble-mongers and rowdy sheeters were bound over.

The Cyberabad Police WhatsApp number 9490617444 is being used to take complaints from citizens.

