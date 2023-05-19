14,000 youths registered for mega job mela to be held on May 21: Khammam CP

As many as 140 companies have come forward to provide jobs to 8,150 youths during the mega job mela to be conducted by Khammam police commissionerate

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:59 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

CP, Vishnu S Warrier released a publicity poster of a mega job mela in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: There has been a good response for a mega job mela to be conducted by Khammam police commissionerate on May 21 to offer employment to unemployed youth in private and corporate companies. Commissioner of Police, Vishnu S Warrier speaking to the media here on Friday informed that as many as 14,000 unemployed youths across Khammam district have registered their names for the job mela to be held at Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) in the city.

As many as 140 companies have come forward to provide jobs to nearly 8,150 youths. It was expected that more than 15,000 job seekers from all over the district would attend the job mela. Representatives of companies would conduct interviews and select them for jobs, he said. Those who have studied from class 10 to degree and PG would be given employment. Selected candidates were likely to get salaries ranging from Rs.10, 000 to Rs.80, 000 per month and companies were ready to offer higher salaries to those who have soft and communication skills.

Apart from pharmacy, medical and IT companies, companies operating in banking, services and education sectors, telecallers and multinational companies would set up their stalls at the job mela, the CP said. It was for the first time that so many companies have come forward to provide job opportunities on such a large scale in Khammam district, hence the unemployed youth should take advantage of the opportunity for their better future, Warrier noted.

He appreciated police personnel, from Home Guards to officers who were widely campaigning about the job mela in rural areas for the benefit of unemployed youth.

Those who have not registered so far could attend the job mela directly by spot registration. Youth from Kothagudem district could also attend the job fair. Candidates have to prepare at least 10 copies of their resume as many companies were joining the job mela, the CP suggested.

Additional DCP Subhash Chandra Bose, ACPs PV Ganesh, Baswa Reddy, Ramoji Ramesh, Rahman, Prasanna Kumar, Venkateshwarlu, Venkata Swamy and CI Tumma Gopi were present.

