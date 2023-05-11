Khammam police to organise mega job mela on May 21

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

CP Vishnu S Warrier released a publicity poster of a mega job mela in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: A mega job mela would be organised in Khammam under the aegis of Khammam police commissionerate on May 21.

Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier released a publicity poster of the job mela here on Thursday. He informed that as many as 100 private corporate companies would set up stalls to offer jobs to around 4000 unemployed youth.

The job mela would be held at Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) from 9.30 am onwards. Interested youth have to submit their details by May 18 to their nearest police station where application forms were made available.

As many companies were taking part in the job mela candidates attending the mela have to come prepared with 10 copies of their resume. Minimum qualification is SSC. Unemployed in the district have to make use of opportunity, the CP said.

Additional DCP Subhash Chandra Bose, CCRB ACP Venkata Swamy and CI T Gopi were present. For details RI-CTC Tirupathi – 8712659238, RI-Admin Ravi-8712659234, RSI-Sateesh-9866919343 and HR-Chandar- 9000937805 could be contacted.