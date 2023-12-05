14 projects from Telangana selected for National level Children’s Science Congress 2023

26 projects were presented by the child scientists at the State level event that concluded on Tuesday and 14 projects were selected for the national level event of 31st NCSC – 2023

Published Date - 08:30 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Hyderabad: A total of 14 projects were selected from the State for participation in the National level Children’s Science Congress-2023.

According to TSCOST member secretary and NCSC state coordinator Marupaka Nagesh, 126 projects were presented by the child scientists at the State level event that concluded on Tuesday and 14 projects (regular 13 and one under PH category) were selected for the national level event of 31st NCSC – 2023.

The Central and State governments have taken an initiative, in the form of NCSC, for bringing out the innate skills and talents of students in order to develop scientific temper and outlook, he said.

TSCOST consultant Dr. Ahmed Kamal explained about the importance of close observation of physical, chemical, biological transformations taking place on the earth and in the universe to develop the research attitude.

This would empower them with innate skills of fine tuning their innovative and inventive skills leading to generation of new knowledge of Science, Dr. Kamal added.