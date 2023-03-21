1,442 recruitment of Assistant Professors to be completed by this month end: Harish Rao

| 1442 Recruitment Of Assistant Professors To Be Completed By This Month End Harish Rao

The Health Minister Harish Rao in a review meeting of hospitals under DME said that verification and other processes involved in the recruitment of the 1,442 specialist doctors was almost complete

Hyderabad: The recruitment of 1,442 posts of Assistant Professors for teaching hospitals in Telangana will be completed by this month end, Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Tuesday said.

The Health Minister in a review meeting of hospitals under Director of Medical Education (DME) said that verification and other processes involved in the recruitment of the 1,442 specialist doctors was almost complete. He directed senior health officials to take measures to release the final results of the recruitment drive of Assistant Professors for teaching hospitals at the earliest.

Reviewing Aarogyasri health insurance, Harish Rao said that Aarogyasri patients in government hospitals have increased in 2022-23. In teaching hospitals under DME, last year 72,225 Aarogyasri patients received treatment while this year (2022-23) till February, a total of 1,08,223 Aarogyasri cases availed healthcare services.

In hospitals under TVVP, a total of 66,153 Aarogyasri cases were taken up last year while this year, the cases increased to 99,744. For the first time, this year, healthcare institutions under Directorate of Public Health (DPH) have handled 14,965 Aarogyasri cases in Telangana.

Senior health officials from all the health and medical departments were present in the virtual review meet of the Health Minister.