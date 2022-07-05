| 146 Km Of Vdcc Roads To Be Laid In Hyderabad This Fy

146 km of VDCC roads to be laid in Hyderabad this FY

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:09 AM, Tue - 5 July 22

Till July, the corporation was able to lay eight kilometres of the VDCC roads at a cost of Rs 10.75 crore.

Hyderabad: To provide a better experience while traveling on city roads, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is laying 146 km of Vacuum Dewatered Cement Concrete (VDCC) roads this financial year with an outlay of Rs 158.67 crore.

Till July, the corporation was able to lay eight kilometres of the VDCC roads at a cost of Rs 10.75 crore while work on 33 km with an outlay of Rs 41.16 crore is under progress.

While works related to laying of 73.12 km with Rs 76.30 crore will start soon, works related to 27.10 km is in the tender stage while work on 4.3 km is kept at abeyance, the GHMC in a press release.

It was to avoid rainwater stagnation and to ensure longevity that the municipal corporation decided to lay VDCC roads instead of regular bitumen roads.

“These roads are being laid in colonies and stretches where traffic is relatively less when compared to major thoroughfares. The VDCC roads are also laid where water stagnation is a recurring problem and on the stretches that are prone to repeated damage,” an official said.

In the 2021-22 financial year, 100.73 km of VDCC roads were laid at a cost of Rs 101.64 crore.