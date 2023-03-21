| 1540 Asha Workers To Be Recruited For Ghmc Area

The break-up include 323 field level workers for Hyderabad, 974 for Medchal-Malkajgiri and 243 for areas under Rangareddy district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:28 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday has accorded permission to the health department to engage 1,540 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) for areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The recruitment of the ASHA workers will taken up under District Selection Committee (DSC) and Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Telangana will oversee the entire process, a Government Order (GO Rt No 163) dated March 21, 2023, said.