156 youths cheated of Rs 5 lakh while trying to buy passes for Falguni Pathak’s garba night

According to the Mumbai Police, the youth have filed a complaint with them.

By ANI Updated On - 08:01 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Mumbai: Around 156 youths were allegedly cheated of about Rs 5 lakh while trying to buy passes for “garba night” by famous singer and dandiya dancer Falguni Pathak in Mumbai when a man claiming to be an authorised dealer for the event failed to deliver the discounted tickets, city police officials said on Sunday.

The police further said that the accused Vishal Shah, who claimed to be an authorised dealer of Falguni Pathak’s event in Borivali (West), was selling passes for Rs 3,300, which is lower than the actual price of Rs 4,500.

The complainant, a Kandivali resident who runs a painting business, decided to buy the passes along with two of his friends.

Later, more than 153 persons they knew also expressed interest in buying the passes.

The youth and his two friends collected cash from the others and on Thursday they informed Shah that they were ready to buy 156 passes.

According to the FIR, filed by the victims, Shah asked them to reach a place on New Link Road, Borivali (West) from where a man would collect the money and also said that he himself would hand over the passes to them later.

Later, Shah gave them an address in Yogi Nagar and asked them to collect the passes from there.

On reaching the spot, the trio were unable find anything there and also found that Shah’s phone was switched off. The youths then filed a complaint at MHB Colony police station.

On Friday, the police registered a case against accused Vishal Shah and others under sections 406,420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started searching for the accused.