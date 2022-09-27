Neha Kakkar’s version of Maine Payal Hai Chhankai triggers meme fest online

The new version of the song is called ‘O Sajna’, featuring Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma.

Hyderabad: Neha Kakkar has lately been at the receiving end of criticism for her remix version of Falguni Pathak’s iconic ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.’ Falguni herself expressed her disappointment over the recreated version on her social media. Apart from the backlash, the controversy fodders some hilarious memes on the internet.

Soon after the song was released, music lovers and audiences on the internet bashed Kakkar for ruining their favourite '90s song. Falguni even shared multiple posts, expressing that she was not happy with the remix.

In an interview with a media portal, she even said, “I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. First reaction was not good. I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi (I was just yet to vomit).”

However, netizens have even expressed their frustration on Twitter — some of them in the form of memes. Check out a few reactions here:

Neha kakkar dedicated Meme 😌 pic.twitter.com/lXNziBuoTN — Nocturnal Soul (@Mirage_gurrl) September 25, 2022

All jokes apart, Falguni has reportedly said she wished to take legal action against Neha Kakkar’s song, but was unable to do so as she did not have the rights of the song.