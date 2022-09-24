16 ULBs from Telangana bag Swachh Survekshan awards

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:23 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

While 70 towns were declared as Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus and 40 towns getting the ODF Plus Plus recognition in the State. While 70 towns were declared as Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus and 40 towns getting the ODF Plus Plus recognition in the State.

Hyderabad As many as 16 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) from Telangana bagged the Swachh Survekshan Awards-2022, while 70 towns were declared as Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus and 40 towns getting the ODF Plus Plus recognition in the State.

The Swachh Survekshan Awards-2022 will be presented in Delhi on October 1. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao congratulated officials and employees of the ULBs for securing the Swachh Survekshan awards.

Also Read Swachh Bharat Mission: Telangana ranked first in large States category

Stating that several works were being taken up in towns and cities under the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said the achievement was possible because of the Chief Minister’s vision for the all-round development of ULBs in the State.

Effective implementation of Pattana Pragathi programme and the new Municipal Act aided in rapid development of towns and cities, he said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

“The Swachh Survekshan awards bagged over consecutive years stand a testament of Telangana’s commitment towards all round development of ULBs” said Rama Rao.

Telangana has emerged as a role model to the country with its welfare and development policies and programmes. The Swachh Survekshan awards reflect the good work done by the State and Telangana certainly stands a role model in urban development and administration as well, he said.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had declared the awards and star ratings for measures taken by State Governments for issues related to sanitation, and garbage free city, for the period of July 2021 to January 2022.

A total of 90 topics were considered in selection of the awards and will be presented in different categories of solid Waste Management, community level composting, public toilets, liquid waste management, awareness levels among people, management of community toilets, citizen engagement, innovation, and others.

In addition to the awards, among the 142 ULBs, 70 were declared as ODF Plus, 40 towns as ODF Plus Plus and 31 ULBs recognised as ODF in the State.

List of Municipalities and ULBs which bagged the awards

Adibatla Municipality

Badangpet Municipality

Boothpur Municipality

Chandur Municipality

Chityal Municipality

Gajwel Municipality

Ghatkesar Municipality

Husnabad Municipality

Kompally Municipality

Koratla Municipality

Kothapalli Municipality

Neredcherla Municipality

Secunderabad Cantonment

Sircilla Municipality

Turkayamjal Municipality

Vemulawada Municipality