17 students test Covid positive in Khammam, cases surge in Nizamabad

On Saturday, as many as 34 persons were tested positive for the virus in Nizamabad

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Khammam: As many as 17 students studying at different schools in Khammam district tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Around 11 students of Class seventh to ninth at Zilla Parishad Secondary School in Pedamandava village in Mudigonda mandal and four students of Social Welfare Residential School at Bonkal contracted the virus on Saturday.

One case each was reported at government schools at Chintakani and Kamepally mandals. A government school teacher was also tested positive for the virus at Muchharla.

District Education Officer S Satyanarayana said the infected students were asked to be in home quarantine and were given Covid-19 treatment kits. The test samples of a few other students were sent to Hyderabad and the results were awaited.

Nizamabad sees fresh surge of cases

Much to the worry of authorities, Covid-19 cases are continuing to rise in Nizamabad district over the past four days. On Saturday, as many as 34 persons were tested positive for the virus in the district. In the last six days, 160 cases were reported in the district.

Authorities have conducted 1,905 tests in Nizamabad district on Saturday, of which 34 tested positive. In Kurnapally village of Yedapally mandal, four of a family tested positive following which a mass testing drive was taken up in the village.

With the rise in cases, several villages have implemented lockdown voluntarily. In Mopal mandal headquarters, villagers closed shops, hotels, business establishments and the village market following surge in Covid cases in the last four days.

Nizamabad DMHO Dr Sudershan inspected the Pothangla inter-State check post on the Telangana and Maharashtra borders and examined the precautions being taken by the check-post staff. On the occasion, the DMHO directed the officials to check the temperature of passengers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .