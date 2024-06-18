| 17 Year Old Booked In Pune After He Attempts To Run Over Woman Following Dispute

The incident took place in Vadgaon Ghenand village near Alandi town of Pune district. Fortunately, the woman managed to escape unharmed.

By ANI Updated On - 18 June 2024, 08:31 AM

Pune: Police have detained a 17-year-old in Maharashtra‘s Pune district for allegedly knocking down a woman with the car he was driving, an official said.

The Alandi police have registered a case against the teenager in connection with this incident after a video went viral on social media on Sunday.

The complaint was filed by Najuka Ranjit Thorat following the incident that occurred on Saturday. The complaint gained widespread attention after a video of the incident circulated on social media platforms.

According to the officials of the Alandi police, the complaint alleged that the minor, fueled by anger stemming from a previous altercation with her, deliberately used his four-wheeler in an attempt to harm her.

The incident unfolded near the market area of Vadgaon Ghenand, where Thorat was shopping for groceries.

Despite the terrifying turn of events, Thorat managed to evade the oncoming vehicle. Subsequently, she reported the incident to the Alandi police, prompting them to commence an investigation into the matter.

The police successfully identified the juvenile in this case and registered an FIR under IPC sections 307 and 504 and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. The juvenile has been sent to an observation home by the Juvenile Justice Board.

Earlier in May this year, a car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy hit a motorbike in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area, killing two IT professionals.