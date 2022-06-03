1,800 pilgrims from Telangana to leave for Haj this year

By Asif Yar Khan Published: Published Date - 12:30 AM, Fri - 3 June 22

Haj Committee Chairman Mohammed Saleem.

Hyderabad: Around 1,800 pilgrims from Telangana will fly to Saudi Arabia from June 20 this year to perform Haj. Right from accepting applications to conducting draw of lots and sending the selected pilgrims to the holy city, monitoring their stay in Saudi Arabia and ensuring safe return, the Telangana State Haj Committee (TSHC) plays an important role in the Haj pilgrimage. TSHC Chairman Mohd Saleem explains to Telangana Today about various initiatives of the committee.

On pilgrims for Haj from TS

Around 1,800 pilgrims from Telangana will leave for the Haj pilgrimage. Actually, the number is very less as the Saudi Arabia government reduced the quota due to Covid protocols. From the Hyderabad embarkation point, around 3,600 persons will leave for pilgrimage, and they include those from Telangana and a few districts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Arrangements:

The Haj camp will start from June 20 and continue till the month-end. All arrangements are in place for the stay of pilgrims who arrive from the districts of Telangana and other States a day or two in advance before their flight schedule. Arrangements for the stay of outstation pilgrims, immigration and customs clearances, luggage collections etc are being made at the Haj camp.

Training programme:

So far, five training programmes were conducted for the Haj pilgrims at various locations in the State. Religious scholars explained about various Haj-related practices to the pilgrims. Books were also provided so that they can refer to them.

Khadim ul Hujjaj (Haj volunteers):

Some complaints have come up against Khadim ul Hujjaj for failing to attend to the pilgrims properly. This time, we asked the pilgrims to give a complaint in writing, which will be forwarded to the department where the Haj volunteer works and ask them not to recommend their name anytime again to us.

Govt’s support:

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the officials to monitor the Haj pilgrimage schedule and ensure everything goes smoothly. Under his guidance, all arrangements for the stay of pilgrims during Haj camp right from accommodation, food and other facilities will be taken care of. Similarly, when they return, we will see they safely reach their native places.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .