19-year-old rams Shaikpet flyover pillar after falling asleep while driving car, dies

According to the police officials, the deceased, Charan, was reportedly alone in the vehicle and was driving the car at a high speed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 10:12 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a freak mishap, a youngster died on the spot after the car he was driving rammed Shaikpet flyover pillar at Raidurgam on Friday. Police suspect the victim may have dozed off resulting in the mishap.

The deceased was identified as Charan (19), a student of ICFAI. According to the police, the incident occurred when Charan was heading towards Raidurgam from Nandi Hills side in his car.

When he reached near FDDI, he lost control over the wheel and rammed the flyover pillar. He was reportedly alone in the vehicle and was driving the car at a high speed. “We suspect he may have dozed off while driving resulting in the mishap. The impact of the accident was such that the driver’s cabin got crushed. The steering wheel hit his chest injuring him grievously and he died on the spot,” said a police official.

The other motorists passing by, who witnessed the accident, alerted the cops. “We reached the spot and found him dead. His body was stuck in the driver’s cabin and it was hard to pull out. With great efforts, we managed to take out his body after about two hours,” the official said.

Based on a complaint, a case was booked and being investigated. The body was shifted to the hospital for a postmortem.