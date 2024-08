| Woman Killed By Crane In Road Accident Near Patancheru

Woman killed by crane in road accident near Patancheru

Akhila reportedly joined as an employee at Value Mart just a fortnight ago.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 August 2024, 12:59 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, a woman died in a road accident as a giant crane hit her while she was crossing the road at Value Mart zone near Patancheru on Thursday. She was Akhila (29), a resident of Patancheru.

Akhila reportedly joined as an employee at Value Mart just a fortnight ago.

The body was taken to the government hospital Patancheru for postmortem. A case was registered.