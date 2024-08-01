Three killed after bike crashes into parked lorry in Khammam

Two youngsters and a 12-year-old boy were killed when their two-wheeler crashed into a stationary truck in Gangaram village on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 11:22 PM

Representational Image

Khammam: Two youngsters and a 12-year-old boy were killed after the two-wheeler they were traveling on crashed into a stationary truck at Gangaram village in Sathupalli mandal in the district on Thursday.

According to the locals, Maddina Venu (20), Bethi Suresh (22) and Shaik Karimulla (12) of Rama Govindapuram village in the mandal were on their way from Gangaram to their village. All three died on the spot.

A pall of gloom descended on the village as three from the village were killed in the accident. It was said that Karimulla, who was a Class 6 student at the ZPHS, Gangaram, used to go home on foot. But on Thursday, he had asked the other two for a lift on the way and died within minutes of getting onto the two-wheeler. If he had walked for another ten minutes, he would have reached home, his family members said.

The school headmaster Jayaraju and teachers paid homage to Karimulla, whose body was shifted to the local government hospital for postmortem along with the two others. Police registered a case on the complaint of the family members and are investigating the matter.