1st woman mahout among 34 awarded Padma Shri

By PTI Updated On - 26 January 2024, 12:32 AM

New Delhi: This combo image shows the 34 unsung heroes who have been awarded Padma Shri according to a list released by the central government on the eve of 75th Republic Day, in New Delhi.

New Delhi: India’s first woman elephant mahout Parbati Baruah famous as ‘Hasti Kanya’, tribal environmentalist Chami Murmu, social worker Sangthankima who runs Mizoram’s largest orphanage and plastic surgeon Prema Dhanraj who treats burn victims are among 34 ‘unsung heroes’ awarded Padma Shri on Thursday.

The list, issued on the eve of 75th Republic Day, also has organic farmer from South Andaman K Chellammal, international Mallakhamb coach Uday Vishwanath Deshpande, renowned microbiologist who pioneered development of India’s inaugural Sickle Cell Anemia Control Program Yazdi Maneksha Italia, Longpi potter Machihan Sasa from Ukhrul who dedicated five decades to preserve this ancient Manipuri traditional pottery that traces its roots back to the Neolithic period (10,000 BC).

The coveted civilian honour also went to Gaddam Sammaiah theatre artiste Chindu Yakshaganam (from Jangaon) for performing this art form for over five decades in over 19,000 shows, Bhilwara’s Behrupiya artiste Jankilal, third generation Burra Veena player from Damaragidda village in Narayanpet Dasari Kondappa, brass Marori craftsperson Babu Ram Yadav and Chhau mask maker Nepal Chandra Sutradhar.

Bamboo craftsman from Mangan Jordan Lepcha, Valli Oyil Kummi folk dancer from Coimbatore Badrappan M, sculptor Sanatan Rudra Pal who specializes in crafting Sabeki Durga idols, Sabda Nrutya folk dancer from Bargarh Bhagabat Padhan are among the other Padma Shri winners.

The list also included Theyyam folk dancer from Kannur Narayanan E P, Mach theatre artist from Malwa region Omprakash Sharma, Chakma Loinloom shawl weaver from Tripura Smriti Rekha Chakma, Krishna Leela singer from Ganjam Gopinath Swain, first female Harikatha exponent Uma Maheshwari D and Kalluvazhi Kathakali dancer Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil.

Tikuli painter Ashok Kumar Biswas credited for revival and modification of the Mauryan era artform through his efforts over last five decades, Bhadu folk singer Ratan Kahar, Godna painters who overcame social stigma to earn global recognition Shanti Devi Paswan and Shivan Paswan have also been awarded Padma Shri.

Tribal farmer from Chirang Sarbeswar Basumatary, tribal welfare worker Somanna, East Siang based herbal medicine expert Yanung Jamoh Lego, a traditional medicinal practitioner from Narayanpur Hemchand Manjhi, tribal environmentalist from Sindri village, Purulia Dukhu Majhi, rice farmer Sathyanarayana Beleri from Kasaragod who preserved 650 rice varities, divyang social worker from Sirsa Gurvinder Singh and tribal welfare worker from Jashpur Jageshwar Yadav complete the list.

Padma Shri for two from Telangana

Dasari Kondappa, a third-generation Burra Veena player from Damaragidda of Narayanpet, and Gaddam Samaiah, a Chindu Yakshaganam theatre artiste from Jangaon have been selected for the Padma Shri awards. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the two on being selected for the honour. Former Minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao said it was commendable that Telangana”s Samaiah and Kondappa were selected for Padma Shri awards. “This is a rare honour for the most famous ancient art form,” Harish said on X.

Tennis star Rohan Bopanna, who is set to be crowned world number one in the doubles format, was also selected for the Padma Shri honour, along with six other athletes, including veteran squash player Joshna Chinappa.