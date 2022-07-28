| 2 Arrested In Uttar Pradesh For Stealing Head Of Corpse From Burning Pyre

Shahjahanpur: Two persons have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur for allegedly severing and taking away the head of a corpse from a burning pyre to perform black magic.

One of the accused is still at large.

The incident took place in Piproli village under Tilhar police station on Tuesday night.

Additional SP (rural) Sanjeev Kumar Bajpai said: “The accused have been identified as Upendra, Surendra Kumar and Manoj, all in their mid-30’s. They have been booked under section 297 (trespass to hurt religious feelings) of IPC. All the accused were in an inebriated state. Upendra and Manoj have been arrested but Surendra is on the run.”

The ASP said that Kuber Gangwar, 60, had died a natural death and his family performed the last rites at a cremation ground outside the village on Tuesday afternoon and left.

Late in the night, a local informed the family that three men had taken away the head from the burning pyre.

Soon, the police were informed and the head was recovered from the accused.

Gangwar’s son Vishal lodged a complaint with the police.

The police officer said a tantrik had told the three accused to bring a skull from a funeral pyre to perform a ritual to make them rich.