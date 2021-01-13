2 CAF jawans injured in IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

The jawans were taken to Raipur for better treatment, said Sadanand Kumar, Commandant, 16th battalion of CAF.

By | Published: 11:03 am

Narayanpur: Two jawans of the 16th battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) have been injured in an IED (Improvised explosive device) blast triggered by Naxals in the Orchha area in Narayanpur district.

The jawans were taken to Raipur for better treatment, said Sadanand Kumar, Commandant, 16th battalion of CAF.

The incident occurred just four kilometers away from the Orchha police station at 11 pm on Tuesday.

The joint road opening party, comprising personnel of Special Task Force, District Police, and Chhattisgarh Armed Force had gone for road opening at the area.