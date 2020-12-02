2 drown, 4 missing after boat capsize off Mangaluru coast

A total of 22 fishermen were onboard the ill-fated boat at the time of the incident, police said.

By | Published: 12:46 pm

Mangaluru: Two fishermen drowned after a fishing boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off Mangaluru coast on Tuesday. Four fishermen are still missing while 16 were rescued.

A total of 22 fishermen were onboard the ill-fated boat at the time of the incident, police said.

Search is underway for the missing persons by local fishermen and the coastguard.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) advised fishermen not to venture into the sea on December 3 and 4 and had predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal parts of the country and over Lakshadweep.