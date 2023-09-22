2023 Men’s ODI World Cup champions to bag USD 4 million prize

By IANS Published Date - 05:52 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced that winners of the upcoming 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup will see them earn USD 4 million, translating to INR 33,18,30,800 crores, apart from lifting the trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

The total prize money pool is USD10 million for the tournament, the same which was given in the 2015 and 2019 editions of the competition. The runners-up of 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup will receive USD 2 million, while the losing semi-finalists will get USD 800,000 each.

The tournament will see prizes for each league match won, something which has recently been a norm in ICC tournaments.

The winners of each match in the 45-match group stage will receive USD 40,000 and the six teams that do not qualify for the semi-finals will receive a payment of USD 100,000. In the 2023 ODI World Cup, teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top four making it to the semi-finals.

The 48-match event will be played across ten venues from October 5 to November 19. The 2023 World Cup, the 13th edition of the competition, will open with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in what will be the re-match of the 2019 finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Hosts India, the 1983 and 2011 champions, will open its campaign against five-time champions Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram in Chennai.

It’s the first time India is solely hosting the Men’s ODI World Cup. 1996 champions Sri Lanka will begin its campaign against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 7. Pakistan, the 1992 winners, will kickstart their campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.