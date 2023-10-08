22 drowning deaths reported in last 24 hours in Bihar

By PTI Published Date - 02:49 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Patna: As many as 22 people belonging to nine districts of Bihar lost their lives due to drowning in the last 24 hours, said the Bihar government on Sunday.

An official notice released by the Government of Bihar said that among 22, five cases were reported from Bhojpur, four people died in Jahanabad, three people in Patna, three in Rohtas, two in Darbhanga, two people in Nawada, one person each in Madhepura, Kaimur and Aurangabad district.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also expressed grief over the death of people and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Earlier, two brothers died due to drowning in the Yamuna Khadar area of New Usmanpur in Delhi.

Police said that as soon as they received information about the incident, a team immediately reached the spot, and both boys were immediately taken to the JPC Hospital, where the doctor declared them dead.

On inquiry, it was found that the twin brothers, aged around 14 years, were residents of Pusta, Gamri village, Delhi.