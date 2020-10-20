238 new cases push Arunachal Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally to 13,643

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new infections at 40, followed by Lohit (39) and East Siang (32).

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 13,643 on Tuesday as 238 more people, including 10 Army jawans and four health personnel, tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new infections at 40, followed by Lohit (39) and East Siang (32), he said.

As many as 228 more people have been cured of the disease, State Surveillance Officer, Dr Lobsang Jampa, said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 79.01 per cent, he said.

The state now has 2,833 active coronavirus cases, while 10,780 people have recovered from the disease and 30 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The Capital Complex region — comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas — has the highest number of active cases at 1,385, followed by West Siang (316) and East Siang (167), Jampa said.

The state has so far tested 2,96,135 samples for COVID-19, including 2,941 on Monday, he added.