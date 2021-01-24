24 agencies have been empanelled for supply of mechanical meters of 15 mm and 20 mm size connections, as per the specifications approved by HMWSSB with two agencies finalized for each division.

Hyderabad: Apart from training meter readers to visit domestic slum houses, in order to facilitate owner’s Aadhar Linkage with the respective Consumer Account Numbers (CAN), the Hyderabad Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) also announced the empanelled agencies to fix meters for other categories to avail benefits under free water supply scheme.

While domestic-slum connections are not required to fix meters for availing the scheme, other domestic categories including individual, Multi Storeyed Building (MSB)/Bulk connections need to have the meters fixed to their connections.

Accordingly, 24 agencies have been empanelled for supply of mechanical meters of 15 mm and 20 mm size connections, as per the specifications approved by HMWSSB with two agencies finalized for each division.

At present, a total of 1 lakh meters are available and the agencies will take up further manufacture of meters in due course.

As per the State government guidelines, all domestic-slum, domestic-individual, deomestic-MSB/bulk connections are eligible for 20 KL (20000 liters) free water supply once they link their Customer Account Numbers (CAN) with Aadhaar.

Domestic categories, including individual, MSB/Bulk consumers will have to either visit Meeseva centers or HMWSSB website for linking the house owner’s Aadhaar with their CAN numbers. Name corrections as per Aadhaar are

allowed on the website.

For the convenience of consumers, HMWSSB is operating Customer Relationship Management Centre (155313) which functions in two shifts from 9 am to 9 pm.

Approved rates of meters supplied by metering firms, including cost of meter, GST and fixing charges are Rs.1498 for 15 mm size and Rs.2147 for 20mm size connection.

