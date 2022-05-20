2,40,000 job vacancies available at DEET; grab one now!

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the government of Telangana, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
KS Bakers
Position: Customer Service Associate
Qualification: 10th pass.
Salary: 1L-2L/annum
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7997055511
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)
Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: 15,000-25,000 Incentives
Location: Nagole
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)
Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Upto 20,000 Incentives
Location: Kompally, Suchitra, AS Rao Nagar, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, SR Nagar, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Kokapet, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Miyapur
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)
Rysun Jewels & Kris International
Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles
Qualification: Any graduates
Must: Fluency in Hindi & English, Bike & License
Salary range: Rs 18,000-27,000
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7337399700
Accura Networks Marketing pvt. Ltd.
Title: Service technician
No minimum qualification or experience required
Salary: 11,000 above incentives
Location: West Marredpally, Kukatpally, Sainikpuri, Malakpet, Panjagutta, Kondapur
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029
Shriram Life Insurance
Position: Senior HR Executive
Experience: 1-3 years (candidates should be from BPO)
Job Description: Support organization in recruitment, onboarding, induction, etc., managing attendance, statutory compliance & Mediclaim
Vacancies: 2
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9381055942
Share your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited
Position: Home Sales Officer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: 12th pass
Age Limit: Below 32 years
Experience: Min 6 Months to 3 years in Direct Sales.
Salary: As per company norms
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 8688496425
Ark Finserv
Position: Telecallers 50
Qualification: Minimum Intermediate
Salary: Best in industry
Skills: Basic knowledge of system, Telugu, English and Hindi manageable
Location: Bagh Amberpet
Job description: Banking and all types of recovery, outbound process.
Contact: 9493083018
Ratnadeep Retail Pvt Ltd
Position: CSR/CSA’s
Work Experience : Freshers (or) 0 to 6 months in any retail.
Locations: Hyderabad
Qualification : SSC & above (Female & Male both can apply)
Salary: Around Rs 11K take home salary with attendance bonus, ESI and PF will be different.
Vacancies: 10
Contact: anil.k@ratnadeep.com
LOT Mobiles
Position: CCTV Executive
Experience: 0-6 months
Location: Lot Tower, Image Gardens Lane, Madhapur
Qualification: Intermediate and above
Vacancies: 3
Contact: 7330624555
Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt Ltd
Position: Customer Care Executive
Looking for voice and non-voice process
Qualification: 12 or any Degree
Salary: 15000/Month Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 8978707207
eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd
Position: Technician
Experience: Freshers/Experience
Salary: 12,000-20,000/Month
Location: Punjagutta
Contact Number: 8886660788
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000
Qualification: Any Graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Data Entry Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to 12,000
Qualification: Any Degree
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
iMark Developers
Position: Graphic Designer
Experience: 2 years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from real estate)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree any field
Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier,
After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in
iMark Developers
Position: Content Writer
Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from real estate- experience in writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads, emails.)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Any Degree
Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in
Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd
Position: Telecallers (Only Female)
Experience: 0-3 years
Salary: Rs 11,000 -20,000 /Month
Language: Should have good communication skills in Telugu and English
Height : Above 5’4
Location: Kothapet
Contact: 6309700978
LIC India
Position: Financial planner
Qualification: Min SSC
Location : Peddapalli
Age : 23-24 years
Should have minimum computer knowledge
Contact: 8639244807
G4s Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd
Position: Security Guard
Location: Jeedimetla, Suraram
Requirements: Age 18 to 39 yrs
Height 5’5 inches minimum, weight 60 kgs, good eye sight and no skin diseases
Contact: 9100984926
Yannick Tech Systems Pvt Ltd
Position: Delivery Boys
Experience: Not Required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 13,000/month PF & ESI
Qualification: Not Required
Contact: 9133131989
Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education – Any Degree/PG Fresher/Experience
Salary- As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.
Location- Hyderabad
Male and Female can apply, good communication skills required
Contact: hr@sukhii.group
Fortune Group Automobile Dealership
Position: Sales Executives
Qualification: Any Degree/Diploma holders with sales experience
Gender – Males/Female
Communication Skill – English/Hindi/Telugu
Salary: 12k to 15k Performance based Incentives
Location: Tolichowki
Email CV to hr@fortuneford.com
PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Management Trainee Role
Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass outs)
Salary: Upto 4L Benefits
Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com
