25 pilgrims from Nizamabad injured in road mishap in Bihar, one killed

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:09 AM, Wed - 25 May 22

Nizamabad: A bus carrying 38 pilgrims from Nizamabad was hit by a lorry from the rear side on NH-19 near Son Plaza Hotel in Aurangabad district of Bihar on Tuesday night. While a woman died, 25 others are said to have sustained injuries.

About 38 persons from Velmal, Dattapur, Talaveda and Donkeshwar in Nizamabad district went on a pilgrimage arranged by a private travel agency recently. According to the information reaching here, the pilgrims were going to Varanasi after visiting the Buddhist temple of Gaya, when the accident occurred. The deceased has been identified as Saralamma from Velmal.

The locals along with the police rescued the injured pilgrims and shifted them to Aurangabad government hospital for treatment. The police said the truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.