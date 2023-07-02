Hyderabad: 2500 children engage in inspiring SIP Prodigy event

A fun competition was also held after the main competition.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:44 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

Hyderabad: It was a competition for the smartest brains. On the cue, around 2,500 young students got into what could be described as a tough task, solving 200 calculations in just 11 minutes. And for that, they had to do math calculations faster than a calculator!

The SIP Regional Prodigy 2023 Telangana, for 2,500 children aged 6 to 12 years was inaugurated by SIP Academy Managing Director, Dinesh Victor and DRDO Missile Scientist, Dr A. Ramachander Rao.

Addressing the contestants, Dr Rao said if children study under proper guidance, they would be able to reach their goals easily. “I can see Aryabhattas, Ramanujas and Shakuntala Devi in many of you. You are all math scientists,” he said.

Dinesh Victor said the journey of SIP Academy which started in Hyderabad in 2003 has spread to 23 States. “Around 2 lakh students are getting training every year in more than 350 cities across the country. There are 950 franchise centers. We are affiliated with over 1000 schools,” he said.

A fun competition was also held after the main competition. It had loud music played and children tested to see if they could do math at the same speed as before without any diversion of concentration.