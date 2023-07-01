BV Papa Rao takes charge as Director of ASL, DRDO

Hyderabad: Distinguished scientist, BV Papa Rao was appointed as the Director of Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO, Hyderabad with effect from July 1.

With over three decades of experience, BV Papa Rao specialises in designing and developing cutting-edge propulsion systems for solid motors, including gas generators, auxiliary motors, and thrust vector control systems.

His contributions have played a crucial role in the development of Submarine Launched Ballistic missiles and long-range Agni missiles.

For his contributions to missiles and strategic systems, he was bestowed with various awards such as Commendation by Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri, Performance Excellence award, and Special Award for Strategic contributions, among others.

He is a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, and obtained his Master’s from JNTU, Hyderabad.