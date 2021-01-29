264 double bedroom houses inaugurated in Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has constructed these 264 double bedroom houses at a total cost of nearly Rs.20 crore.

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav along with Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and Home Minister Mahmood Ali inaugurated 264 double bedroom houses at Gandhi Nagar and Sairam Nagar in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) area here on Friday. SCB MLA G Sayyanna was also present.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has constructed these 264 double bedroom houses at a total cost of nearly Rs.20 crore. While 200 houses were constructed at Gandhi Nagar at a cost of Rs.15.50 crore in seven blocks of ground plus three floors, 64 houses were constructed at Sairam Nagar at an expenditure of Rs.4.96 crore in four blocks of ground plus three floors patterns.

These double bedroom housing communities are equipped with all basic amenities including underground drainage system, power supply, lift, fire safety, streetlights and others. Each house is spread over 560 square feet and is constructed at a cost of Rs.7.75 lakh, according to a press release.

