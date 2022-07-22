’27 Judges working in Telangana HC against sanctioned strength of 42′

Published Date - 07:07 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday said as many as 27 Judges were working in the Telangana High Court against the sanctioned strength of 42, leaving 15 vacancies as on July 19, 2022.

Replying to a question raised by TRS MP G Ranjith Reddy on vacancy of Judges in Telangana High Court in Lok Sabha, union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said the Judge strength of Telangana High Court was enhanced from 24 to 42 in 2021.

Around 17 Judges have been appointed in the Telangana High Court since 2021. “Filling up of vacancies in High Courts is a continuous, integrated and collaborative process between the executive and the Judiciary. It requires consultation and approval from various Constitutional authorities both at the State and Centre level,” he said.

At regular intervals, the government receives names recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointment as Judges in various High Courts, which are processed for necessary approval as per provisions of Memorandum of Procedure.

While every effort is made to fill up the existing vacancies expeditiously, vacancies of Judges in High Courts do keep on arising on account of retirement, resignation or elevation of Judges and also due to increase in the strength of Judges.

As per the existing Memorandum of Procedure for appointment of Judges of High Courts, the Chief Justice of the High Court is required to initiate the proposal for filling up of vacancies of a Judge in a High Court six months prior to the occurrence of vacancies.

The government appoints only those persons as Judges of High Courts who are recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium (SCC).

To another question raised by TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao and others on pending cases in courts, Rijiju replied that as per information received from Supreme Court of India, as on July 15, 2022, the number of cases pending for over ten years in Supreme Court of India is 10,486.

In Telangana High Court, the number of cases pending over ten years as on July 19, 2022 is 42511.