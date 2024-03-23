27 Pakistanis, 30 Iranians rescued from total of 102 in anti-piracy operations: Indian Navy

Enhancing capabilities in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has deployed 10 warships along with other surveillance aircraft to thwart any piracy or drone attacks in the region.

New Delhi: Over 100 people were rescued, including 27 from Pakistan and 30 Iranians, in different anti-piracy operations, the Indian Navy said in a press conference on Saturday. The Indian Navy said that besides the anti-piracy operations in the Arabian Sea, including ‘Operation Sankalp’ and other missions, it also responded to 13 attack incidents to save lives of 110 lives which included 45 Indians and 65 international citizens.

“Indian Navy has saved 110 lives in the operations which includes 45 Indians and 65 international citizens during Operation Sankalp and other missions. It has also responded to 13 attack incidents,” the Indian Navy said.

“Indian Navy has deployed 10 warships along with assets like P-8I surveillance aircraft, Sea guardian drones and a huge number of personnel to undertake anti-piracy and anti-drone operations in the Arabian Sea and adjoining areas to provide protection room to Indian and international cargo traffic,” the Indian Navy said.

Additionally, Indian Air Force’s C-17 transport aircraft crew which airdropped Marine Commandos and their equipment in the Arabian Sea for Special Operations against the sea pirates were also present at the Navy chief’s press conference on the Indian action.

The Indian Navy press conference came after the it concluded its high-stakes anti-piracy operation in the Arabian Sea on Saturday. Earlier today, as many as 35 Somali pirates, who were captured by the Indian Navy, were handed over to Mumbai Police after due formalities of Customs and Immigration.

Visuals from the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, showed the pirates standing in a queue as Mumbai Police assigned them chest numbers. The operation involved a navy destroyer, a patrol ship, an Indian Air Force C-17 transporter flying more than 1,500 miles to airdrop marine commandos, a naval drone, a reconnaissance drone, and a P-8 surveillance jet, the Indian Navy release said.

Somali pirates’ capture of the MV Ruen in December last year marked the first successful hijacking of a vessel off the country’s coast since 2017. But when the Ruen, now operated by a pirate crew, left Somali waters with the intent of committing acts of piracy on the high seas, the Indian Navy made moves to intercept it.

Based on the analysis of the surveillance information the Indian Navy was able to track the movement of the Pirate Ship Ruen and directed INS Kolkata to intercept the ship approximately 260 Nm East of Somalia.

Kolkata intercepted Ruen in the morning of March 15, and confirmed the presence of armed pirates through a ship-launched drone. The pirates shot down the drone and fired at the Indian Naval warship. I

n a calibrated response INS Kolkata disabled the ship’s steering system and navigational aids, forcing the Pirate Ship to stop.

INS Kolkata undertook precisely measured actions while maintaining her position close to the Pirate Ship and also engaged in forceful negotiations, which resulted in the Pirates surrendering and releasing the pirate ship MV Ruen and its original crew present onboard. All 35 Somali pirates surrendered on March 16. All 17 original crew members of MV Ruen were also safely evacuated from the pirate vessel without any injury.