27-year-old woman dies of cardiac arrest in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 August 2024, 06:28 PM

Representational Image

Adilabad: A 27-year-old woman, Mamtha, an employee of the Samagra Shiksha scheme, died of a cardiac arrest at Subhashnagar here on Thursday.

Mamatha, who worked with a school in Gadiguda mandal, collapsed after which she was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad where she breathed her last while undergoing treatment. She was a physically challenged person.

Meanwhile, Padala Ravinder, the official spokesperson of Samagra Shiksha employees’ association demanded the government to extend a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Mamatha’s kin and a government job under compassionate grounds.