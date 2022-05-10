| 2bhk House Is A Gift Given To Poor By Chief Minister Ktr

2BHK house is a gift given to poor by Chief Minister: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:44 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Minister KTR on Tuesday inaugurated 16 double bedroom houses constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore in Korutlapet of Yellareddypet mandal.

Rajanna Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said that the double bedroom house was a gift being given to the poor by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

First ever in the country, 2.70 lakh double bedroom houses were constructed by spending Rs 20,000 crore in the State. Moreover, houses are being allocated to the eligible beneficiaries without giving any scope for corruption.

The Minister on Tuesday inaugurated 16 double bedroom houses constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore in Korutlapet of Yellareddypet mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao informed that Telangana was the only state which was constructing double bedroom houses to provide an opportunity to the poor to lead the life with self-respect.

Informing that each house is being constructed in 560 square feet area, the Minister opined that a double bedroom house was a gift to the homeless poor.

Talking about various activities taken up under Palle Pragathi progamme, Rama Rao informed that villages in the state have been developed as a role model to the country.

Reciting the schemes introduced for the welfare of farmers, Rama Rao said that 24 hours quality current supply, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Rythu Vedhikas and others have been implemented to protect the interests of farming community.

As many as Rs 50,000 crore were deposited in the bank accounts of farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme, the Minister informed and advised the people to get self-empowerment by utilizing the welfare schemes.

Rama Rao informed that the state government is going to implement new pension schemes to all eligible people very soon.