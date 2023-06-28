2nd annual dance festival of Subbulakshmi’s Nrityashala, Abhyudaya Festival 2.0, regales rasikas

Published Date - 05:51 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: Abhyudaya Festival 2.0, a festival that celebrates classical dance form, was conceived and curated by Subbulakshmi, a bharatanatyam dancer from Kalakshetra Foundation and founder of Subbulakshmi’s Nrityashala.

The nrityashala has just celebrated its 2nd ‘Abhyudaya Utsav’, a two-day dance festival featuring performances by established dancers as well as upcoming artistes. This festival not only brought tremendous joy to artistes, rasikas and patrons alike, it also served to fulfil the purpose of fine arts education.

‘Abhyudaya’ signifies the ‘sunrise’. Any art form makes one feel on a higher plane and elevates the soul, art helps one realise the reality, experience liberation and ultimately feel abundant joy. It also allows the students of the classical art form the privilege to watch eminent artistes in the field of classical dance for inspiration and reinforcement of this evergreen theme.

In its second year, the dance festival showcased performances and lecture demonstrations by veteran artistes from across various genres of Indian classical dance.

Dr. Anupama kylash (Hyderabad), Indumohan (Chennai), Sujatha Ramanathan (Mumbai), and Soundarya Kaushik (Hyderabad), among others regaled audiences with their contribution.

Subbalakshmi’s Nrityshala has been promoting the tradition of Indian dance and music since 2009, by way of organising performances and inviting artistes from various places. Through such events and efforts, the institution aims to spread awareness of our classical art forms among the privileged as well as underprivileged communities.

