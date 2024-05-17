| Swimming Championship To Be Held At Ghmc Swimming Complex On May 19

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 02:55 PM

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Swimming Complex in Secunderabad is all set to host a swimming championship on May 19, supported by the Telangana Swimming Association.

Organized by 7H Sports Foundation, this initiative aims to promote swimming at the school level, provide a fun summer activity, and ease academic pressures. The competition is divided into three age categories: Under-10, Under-14, and Under-17.

Participants can compete in four strokes – Freestyle, Backstroke, Breaststroke, and Butterfly, with each event covering 50 meters. The championship is exclusively for non-medalist swimmers, with a limit of two events per participant.

The registration fee is Rs 700, with the deadline set for May 18. Competitors are required to present ID cards and proof of age to participate. Participants will be awarded merit and participation certificates will be awarded. Interested individuals can contact 9347777794 for further information.