3 days to daughter’s wedding, woman dies in accident in Adilabad

Adilabad: A woman whose daughter’s wedding is scheduled on Monday was killed and two others were injured when a lorry hit the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling on the outskirts of Echoda mandal centre on Thursday. The condition of the injured is said to be stable.

Echoda Sub-Inspector Akshansh Yadav said the deceased was Chahakati Radhabai (45), a native of Dubarpet (A) in Echoda mandal. The injured were Vedma Sumitra Bai of Dubarpet (B) and Md Shafeek, an auto driver from Madhapur. Both were shifted to the Echoda government hospital.

Radhabai received fatal injuries when the three-wheeler overturned after being hit by the truck, resulting in instantaneous death for her and minor injuries to Sumitra and Safeek. The three were returning from a town in the auto-rickshaw, which was carrying groceries and LPG cylinders.

Radhabai is survived by a husband, two daughters and son. K Vittal, her son-in-law, lodged a complaint with police, following which a case was booked against the lorry driver under the Section 304 A of IPC.

