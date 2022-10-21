3 tips to attain glowing skin this Diwali

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:27 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

You can try some simple yet effective beauty treatments at home and get that much-needed glow right in time for the festival of lights.

Hyderabad: Diwali is just around the corner and if you couldn’t find time to visit the parlour yet, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered! You can try some simple yet effective beauty treatments at home and get that much-needed glow right in time for the festival of lights.

From using last-minute Korean sheet masks and trying homemade fruit masks to following a proper night skincare routine and hydrating yourself sufficiently, there are plenty of little things you can still do to attain flawless skin. So, go ahead and RSVP to all the Diwali events you were invited to because you will look every bit a diva after following these tips:

Korean sheet masks

The easiest but effective way to get that last-minute glow is to try on the Korean sheet masks available in the market. You can try sheet masks from Korean brands like Innisfree that are infused with Vitamin C and will help you transform your skin from boring to glowing. You can even try other Korean brands like JMSolution, TONYMOLY, and ETUDE House. These sheet masks are easily available on Nykaa and Amazon or you can visit nearby beauty stores or Korean stores like Ximi Vogue in Sarath City Capital Mall in Kondapur.

Glowing serums

Using serums will help reduce dead skin cells, and nourish and brighten your skin. You can either use Vitamin C serums, skin-brightening, or skin-hydrating serums. If you’re concerned about trying new products right before the big day, then brands like Kama Ayurveda offer a variety of face serums made of herbal and Ayurvedic ingredients. You can try their Kumkumadi Brightening Bi-Phase Essence serum and Nalpamaradi Thailam Skin Brightening Treatment.

Homemade wonders

You can try different fruit masks with bananas, papaya, oranges, and strawberries. If you’re planning on applying a banana face mask, add some honey and yoghurt for even more effective results. Make sure you cleanse, exfoliate, and moisturise before you start your makeup routine. Also, drinking lots of water, following a healthy diet, and getting a good night’s sleep also work wonders.